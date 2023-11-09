Election at any cost, schedule soon: CEC

The CEC was talking to newspersons after meeting President Mohammed Shahabuddin at his official residence, Bangabhaban, today.

The election commissioners went to Bangabhaban to apprise the president of the preparations for the election.

Kazi Habiul Awal said the election commission is determined to organise the election on time and in the fixed method. A complete decision regarding the election schedule hasn’t been taken so far. The decision will be taken at a meeting of the commission later. The election will be held on time, he emphasised.

Asked, the CEC said they did not have any discussion on ongoing political impasse in the country.