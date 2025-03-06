Samantha trashes Nurul’s allegations of offering Tk 100m, MP post 'completely false'
At least 20 leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad, the political party of former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, joined the newly launched National Citizen Party (NCP).
Nurul Haque alleged that several of their leaders were enticed with “Tk 100 million (10 crore)” and “member of parliament” posts to join the NCP.
However, NCP’s senior joint convener Samatha Sharmin trashed the allegation saying it was a “total lie”.
NCP was formally launched at a programme on 28 February in the capital city with Nahid Islam as the convener. He recently resigned from the interim government.
On the next day, on 1 March, Nurul Haque called a media conference at his party’s headquarters in the capital’s Bijoynagar area.
Addressing the media there, he called on the two student leaders, who joined as advisers of the interim government, to resign from their posts.
He also raised allegations that many unethical incidents, including lobbying for posts and promotions, tender manipulation and so on, by the student leaders of the July movement have become viral on social media and news media.
According to him, the owners and people involved with public transports were put under pressure to provide vehicles to ensure attendance of people at the launching ceremony of NCP in Dhaka.
Even deputy commissioners issued notices to ensure attendance, which is completely unethical, Nurul said.
Following the allegations of Nurul Haque Nur, at a television talkshow on Sunday night, NCP’s senior joint convener Abdul Hannan Masud said, “Nurul Haque Nur himself hoped to join us (NCP) abolishing his party. We said, surely there is an ideological similarity between us. But initially we don’t want people to join us abolishing a (political) party; it might give birth to different types of criticisms. We may move together in the future centering any issue.”
Responding to this statement of Hannan, Nurul said he never wanted to join NCP, rather, invited the NCP leaders to join his party.
The 20 leaders, who joined NCP breaking away with Gono Odhikar Parishad and its student wing, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, got posts in the convening committee of the newly floated party.
Some of the renegade leaders, who were holding important posts in Gono Odhikar Parishad, left the party before 5 August while some left after 5 August.
NCP leaders think Nurul Haque has been speaking against the newly launched party as important leaders of his party joined NCP.
Several relevant sources said there was discussion that Nurul Haque also might join the youth-led NCP but that did not come to fruition.
Currently, Nurul Haque has been visiting Europe.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, he said many of the leaders of the newly launched party were second or third tier leaders of either Gono Odhikar Parishad or his organisation.
Nurul further said the youths discussed with him the prospects of forming a greater platform after the July mass uprising but that could not move ahead due to lack of farsightedness of some people.
He alleged, “The leaders of the newly formed party have offered Tk 10 crore (100 million) and promised to make us MPs in exchange for joining their party. Alongside the NCP leaders, some of the advisors (on interim government) involved with the process enticed them. That is why some of us were hesitant.”
Nurul claimed some of top members, including Abu Hanif, of his party were “blackmailed” and coaxed to join NCP but they realised their mistakes and returned to Gono Odhikar Parishad.
However, what Abu Hanif told Prothom Alo Wednesday is a bit different from the claim of Nurul Haque.
He said none of them (the renegades) were enticed with money. “We joined NCP hoping for something better. But now I think I would be able to work better at Gono Odhikar Parishad. That is why I’m going back to Gono Odhikar Parishad. I will soon resign from NCP but I can’t say anything about others who joined NCP from Gono Odhikar Parishad.”
Speaking about the claim of Nurul Haque regarding Tk 100 million and MP post, NCP senior joint convener Samantha Sharmin told Prothom Alo, “This is totally a lie. There is no base of this claim. Such a thing should be said with evidence in hand. Making such a claim without any evidence is a throwback to the old culture. This is an attempt to take advantage by spinning a web of confusion.”
NCP joint convener Sarwar Tushar told Prothom Alo, “Many of the Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders who joined our party left that party much earlier. They were seeking a new type of politics because of Nurul Haque’s personal activities and political mistakes. When the NCP proposed a new kind of politics, they joined the party. What Nurul Haque is saying cannot prove that. Those are very irresponsible talks.”
** This report appeared on the online version of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza