Samantha trashes Nurul’s allegations of offering Tk 100m, MP post 'completely false'

At least 20 leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad, the political party of former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, joined the newly launched National Citizen Party (NCP).

Nurul Haque alleged that several of their leaders were enticed with “Tk 100 million (10 crore)” and “member of parliament” posts to join the NCP.

However, NCP’s senior joint convener Samatha Sharmin trashed the allegation saying it was a “total lie”.

NCP was formally launched at a programme on 28 February in the capital city with Nahid Islam as the convener. He recently resigned from the interim government.

On the next day, on 1 March, Nurul Haque called a media conference at his party’s headquarters in the capital’s Bijoynagar area.