Jatiya Party not invited to join dialogue with chief adviser

The Jatiya Party has not been invited to join dialogue with the chief adviser of the interim government with political parties.

Several sources at the government said the Jatiya Party was not called to join today’s dialogue because of the objection from the student leadership of the July-August mass uprising.

The leaders of the Jatiya Party had been longing for an invitation, but they were not called at the end.

Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque told Prothom Alo on Saturday, “The government might think they do not need the opinions of Jatiya Party, so they did not call us to the dialogue. We have nothing to say about this.”