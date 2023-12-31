BNP plans to enforce hartal, blockade around election  

BNP has planned to continue mass contacts and distribute leaflets for the next two days to garner public support for boycotting the 'dummy vote' on 7 January.

The party will carry out the programme today, 31 December, the last day of the year, and tomorrow, 1 January, the first day of the Christian New Year.

Sources suggest that this could be the final mass contact programme before the elections. Following this, BNP is reportedly contemplating implementing a blockade or hartal programme from 2 January.