BNP announces mass contact, leaflet distribution for Sunday, Monday

At the press briefing, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said 155 leaders and activists of BNP and associate bodies were arrested in 24 hours across the country.

He said over 429 people were accused in six cases.

After the BNP's 28 October-grand rally foiled through an operation by the police at Naya Paltan, the party enforced hartals in four phases and blockades in 13 phases since 29 October.

Later, BNP organised leaflet distribution and mass contact. The mass contact programme was extended by two more days, which will end today.