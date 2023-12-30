BNP announces mass contact, leaflet distribution for Sunday, Monday

BNP and like-minded parties will organise mass contact and leaflet distribution on Sunday and Monday, the last day of the current year and the first day of the New Year respectively.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Saturday afternoon.
Rizvi said, "Tomorrow is the 31st December and the day after tomorrow is the first of January. Many people generally celebrate these two days. As the situation in Bangladesh is different, there is no happiness and people are in despair. The country is in panic."
The BNP leader said, "Today is 30 December, the day is a black day. On this day in 2018, the votes supposed to be cast on the day were cast at night through unprecedented rigging."
At the press briefing, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said 155 leaders and activists of BNP and associate bodies were arrested in 24 hours across the country.
He said over 429 people were accused in six cases.
After the BNP's 28 October-grand rally foiled through an operation by the police at Naya Paltan, the party enforced hartals in four phases and blockades in 13 phases since 29 October.
Later, BNP organised leaflet distribution and mass contact. The mass contact programme was extended by two more days, which will end today.