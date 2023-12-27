BNP seeks to continue programmes even after vote

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has started its three-day public campaign and distribution of leaflets calling people to boycott the ‘dummy’ elections and build a public opinion in favour of their non-cooperation movement demanding the resignation of the incumbent government in the second phase of its ongoing movement.

According to concerned sources, the party is likely to declare the same type of programmes at the end of this 3-day public campaign. After that the BNP may call for programmes like strikes and blockades and will continue those programmes till the day of voting.

According to reliable sources in the BNP, there is a policy decision to continue the programmes even after the one-sided election. The BNP wants to continue their programmes until the political context in the country changes.