Awami League’s 250,000 trained campaigners to bring voters to polling stations

The governing Awami League on Tuesday trained its leaders and activists of the Jamalpur district office on Tuesday in bid to increase voter turnout in the 12th parliamentary election slated for 7 January in 2024. A total of 564 people received the training under the ‘Road to Smart Bangladesh Campaign’. Each of them will be responsible to bring 200 voters to polling stations.

Like Jamalpur, the ruling party has trained 202,580 vote ‘seeking’ activists in 118 constituencies as of 26 December, and these people are receiving training across the country under the offline campaign programme initiated by the national election conducting committee of Awami League.

Among other strategies that the ruling party has so far adopted is to allow the party leader to contest the upcoming election independently.

But voter turnout has turned to be one of the major challenges now as fear looms large over voters’ presence since various political parties and coalitions including Awami League’s major political rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are not joining the 7 January election.

For this, Awami League is giving the trained polls campaigners the responsibility to bring voters to polling stations.