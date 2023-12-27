Awami League’s 250,000 trained campaigners to bring voters to polling stations

The governing Awami League on Tuesday trained its leaders and activists of the Jamalpur district office on Tuesday in bid to increase voter turnout in the 12th parliamentary election slated for 7 January in 2024. A total of 564 people received the training under the ‘Road to Smart Bangladesh Campaign’. Each of them will be responsible to bring 200 voters to polling stations.
Like Jamalpur, the ruling party has trained 202,580 vote ‘seeking’ activists in 118 constituencies as of 26 December, and these people are receiving training across the country under the offline campaign programme initiated by the national election conducting committee of Awami League.
Among other strategies that the ruling party has so far adopted is to allow the party leader to contest the upcoming election independently.
But voter turnout has turned to be one of the major challenges now as fear looms large over voters’ presence since various political parties and coalitions including Awami League’s major political rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are not joining the 7 January election.
For this, Awami League is giving the trained polls campaigners the responsibility to bring voters to polling stations.
Road to Bangladesh Campaign’s Mymensingh regional coordinator Md Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo the main objective of the training is to bring voters to polling stations in respective areas, as well as to present the message on the government’s massive development and future plans so that voters get inspired to cast vote.
Mobile app to attract voters
A responsible source involved with the campaign’s training informed Prothom Alo that the Awami League has taken a special initiative to impart messages on its development activities and future plans to the voters in a bid to increase the voter turnout.
The number of campaigners has been fixed by dividing the total number of voters of a certain constituency by 200. That means there will be 200 campaigners for a constituency that has 400,000 voters.
The Awami League sources further stated that the party plans to provide different types of assistances to the campaigners, including battery-run three-wheelers on the voting day to take voters to the polling stations.
A central call centre has been opened to provide information with the activists across the country. Besides, a mobile app with voters’ details has been developed for the campaigners, who will keep close contact with the voters until their casting votes at the polling stations.
Target was to create 600,000 campaigners
Sources said initially, Awami League set a goal to train 600,000 campaigners in bid to reach 120 million voters, but the target was not fulfilled as 202,580 campaigners have received training in 118 seats as of 26 December.
Training operation has slowed down now.
At the beginning, training sessions were conducted at 20 seats a day, but now training is done at the request of the party candidates. Training is likely to be conducted in 15-20 more constituencies at most. Besides, no campaigner received training in Dhaka.
* More to follow...