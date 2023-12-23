Unrest to deepen if election not fair and inclusive

Unrest in the country will deepen without fair and participatory elections. It may affect diplomatic relations with western countries and the country's economy.

Panelists made this observation at a webinar titled 'Another staged election: Diplomatic and security risks' organised by Forum for Bangladesh Studies on Saturday afternoon.

Former election commissioner M Sakhawat Hossain said 60 per cent of the population is not interested about the 12th parliamentary election. A section of voters are still in an indecisive state. As a result, turnout would not be more than 30 per cent in this election.