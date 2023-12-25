‘Boat’ candidates ‘untroubled’ in 14 of 19 seats in Dhaka

Other than the ‘plough’ symbol, there are several candidates with the symbols of ‘mango’, ‘green coconut’ and ‘television’. While there are many candidates with these symbols, they are not strong individually or organizationally. So the ‘mango’, ‘green coconut’ and ‘plough’ symbol candidates are hardly in a position to contest against the ‘boat’ symbol. This was evident while visiting various constituencies of the city.

According to the Election Commission (EC), there are 156 candidates in the 20 seats of Dhaka district and city. There are a minimum of 5 to a maximum of 13 candidates in each seat of Dhaka. In the 19 seats where there are ‘boat’ candidates, the second highest number of candidates has been fielded by National People’s Party with the ‘mango’ symbol. Jatiya Party candidates with the ‘plough’ are contesting in 13 of the Dhaka seats. Next there are 11 candidates of Trinomool BNP with the ‘golden fibre’ symbol, 11 of Bangladesh Sangskritil Muktijote’s ‘cane’ symbol, 10 of Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) with the ‘television’ symbol and 6 of Bangladesh Congress with the ‘green coconut’ symbol.