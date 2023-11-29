52 independent candidates from AL in 33 seats in one day

Out of the 300 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, 52 leaders of the governing Awami League (AL) reported themselves as independent candidates in 33 seats on Tuesday.

Almost all of them collected their nomination papers from the Returning Officer's office on Tuesday.

Among them are at least 10 incumbent MPs, who did not get the party’s nomination for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election slated for 7 January in 2024.