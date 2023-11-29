52 independent candidates from AL in 33 seats in one day

Out of the 300 seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, 52 leaders of the governing Awami League (AL) reported themselves as independent candidates in 33 seats on Tuesday.
Almost all of them collected their nomination papers from the Returning Officer's office on Tuesday.
Among them are at least 10 incumbent MPs, who did not get the party’s nomination for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election slated for 7 January in 2024.
Among the present MPs who collected nomination papers from the Returning Officer's office as independent candidates yesterday, are Habibe Millat in Sirajganj-2 constituency, Mohammad Subid Ali Bhuiyan in Comilla-1 constituency, Jaya Sengupta (wife of the late Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta) in Sunamganj-2, and Enamul Haque in Rajshahi-4 constituency.
Following the advice of the Awami League’s top brass to run as independent candidates, many of the party’s nomination seekers are choosing to contest independently in various constituencies.
On 26 November, party president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suggested independent (dummy) candidates instead of party nominations to make the election competitive, especially because the de facto opposition, BNP, has announced to boycott the election under a partisan government.
The party’s leaders emphasise that attracting voters in non-BNP elections is one of the goals of encouraging leaders to become independent candidates. In addition, the top leadership of the Awami League is considering this issue to ensure that no one can win the election uncontested like that of 2014.
Currently, the party is discussing which of the Awami League leaders will be allowed to participate in the election as independent candidates. The party plans to issue a policy in this regard. Policy makers of the Awami League are discussing that the 71 parliamentarians, including three state ministers, who were excluded from the party nominations, should not run as independent candidates.
