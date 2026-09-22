Jamaat moves for alternative candidate for Gazi Nazrul’s Satkhira seat

However, another responsible source within the party said that Shahidul Islam (Mukul), ameer of Jamaat’s Satkhira district committee, and Maulana Khalilur Rahman Madani, a member of the party’s Central Working Committee, are also under consideration for the seat.

A video of Gazi Nazrul circulated on social media towards the end of July, showing him in an intimate position with a young woman.

Gazi Nazrul later said that the woman in the video was his second wife, Mariam Begum. Following criticism over the matter, Jamaat-e-Islami launched an organisational investigation.

At an emergency meeting of the party’s Central Executive Council on 22 July, the party decided to expel Gazi Nazrul under Article 62 of its constitution. The party said its investigation had established that he had committed a moral lapse.

Jamaat subsequently sent separate letters to the Speaker of Parliament and the Election Commission, seeking necessary action. However, neither the Speaker nor the Election Commission has taken any decision on the matter so far.