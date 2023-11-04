Nowhere in constitution to include BNP in elections

Awami League presideum member Faruk Khan has said it is nowhere in the constitution to include BNP in the elections.

He said those who have no public support will not contest the election.

The election commission organises this discussion to disclose its preparations about the election to the registered parties. Twenty two parties including Awami League were invited for discussion in the morning. Of these, eight parties did not turn up.

Twenty two parties including BNP are invited for discussion in the afternoon. The EC hung the invitation letter at the party office as BNP leaders were not found.