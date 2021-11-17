45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani being marked

The 45th death anniversary of veteran politician Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani is being observed in the country in a befitting manner on Wednesday, reports BSS.

Maulana Bhasani, popularly known as “Majlum Jananeta (the leader of the downtrodden)”, passed away on 17 November in 1976.

Marking the day, different programmes, including placing wreaths at Bhasani’s grave in Santosh of Tangail, discussions and doa mahfils, have been taken to observed the day in the capital and at Santosh in Tangail.