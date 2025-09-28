DUCSU ballot printing in Nilkhet: VC says vendor didn’t inform authorities

VC Niaz Ahmed Khan said that the responsibility of printing the ballot papers were given to an experienced institution through a competitive tender process following all regulations.

To print the ballots in the shortest time possible considering the record number of voters and candidates, a suitable associate vendor was included in the same tender by discussing it with the main vendor.

The vice-chancellor claimed that the associate vendor did not inform the university authorities about the ballots being printed in Nilkhet. He then read out the explanation the vendor gave to the university authorities.

According to the associate vendor, the associate organisation printed 88,000 ballots in Nilkhet using 22 reams of paper, said VC Niaz Ahmed Khan. From those, 86,243 ballots were packed, sealed, and delivered to the university following the printing, cutting, and pre-scan processes.

Excess ballots were destroyed using standard procedures. The vendor also stated that after the cutting was done in Nilkhet, ballots were taken to their main office for pre-scanning before being packed in specified numbers, sealed, and delivered to the university.