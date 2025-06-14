Special fondness for one party undermines chief adviser’s neutrality: Jamaat

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed concern over the recent meeting between chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London, saying that the chief adviser’s special fondness for one party undermined his neutrality.

The party made the statement through a press release on Saturday, following a meeting of its central executive council. Jamaat said it is not ethically right for the interim government to hold a joint press briefing and issue a joint statement after a meeting with a particular political party. It goes against the country’s political culture.