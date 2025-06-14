Special fondness for one party undermines chief adviser’s neutrality: Jamaat
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed concern over the recent meeting between chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London, saying that the chief adviser’s special fondness for one party undermined his neutrality.
The party made the statement through a press release on Saturday, following a meeting of its central executive council. Jamaat said it is not ethically right for the interim government to hold a joint press briefing and issue a joint statement after a meeting with a particular political party. It goes against the country’s political culture.
According to the statement, the party considers the meeting between the chief adviser and the BNP leader ‘quite normal,’ as the chief adviser has already held talks – both separately and jointly – with different political parties.
Referring to the chief adviser’s 6 June address where he outlined a roadmap for the next general election by the first half of April 2026, Jamaat raised questions about the necessity of another statement after a meeting with one particular political party. They believe it would have been more appropriate had the chief adviser returned home and discussed matters with other political parties before revealing his stance.
Jamaat argued that as the head of government, holding a joint press conference with one political party is ethically unjustifiable. It gives rise to concerns among the public regarding a free, fair, and credible election.
“Given the existence of many active political parties in Bangladesh, making political decisions through consultation with one particular party cannot be considered appropriate,” the statement continued. Jamaat called on the interim government to maintain neutrality and ensure a level playing field for all, while taking necessary steps regarding reforms and trials.
Additionally, the party urged the chief adviser to clarify his position in addressing the concerns regarding the government’s neutrality and the integrity of the upcoming election.