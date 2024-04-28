3 big foreign powers favoured AL: GM Quader

Before the election, the leaders of the party opined in favour of boycotting the election from an extended meeting held on 12 November. But JaPa finally took part in the election after “negotiation” on 26 parliamentary seats with the governing Awami League.

Addressing the extended meeting, GM Quader further stated that the BNP had fallen into a trap while waging its movement. Their leaders were arrested and sentenced in the name of committing violence, and kept outside of the election. BNP could not be successful even though it worked for the interests of the country; they were beaten in the movement.

But the BNP is now blaming him (GM Quader) for their faults, the JaPa leader added. “BNP is saying, the future of the country would have changed if I had not decided to contest the election. But it would not have mattered whether I had joined the election or not; the country would have run in this way, the situation would have remained the same,” he said.

GM Quader also urged the key opposition, BNP, not to hide their faults by blaming him.