Amir Khasru arrested at midnight

BNP standing committee member and former minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has been arrested at midnight from a residence in the city’s Gulshan area.

BNP chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar confirmed the news on Thursday night. He said a team of Detective Branch (DB) has arrested him.

Harun-or -Rashid, DB chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, also confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

A relative of Amir Khasru said law enforcers raided a house at Road No. 81 in Gulshan at midnight and arrested him.