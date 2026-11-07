'The people of this country cannot be suppressed through conspiracies': PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has alleged that conspiracies are once again being hatched in the country. Warning those involved, he said, “They will be given a crushing response, just as they were given on 7 November 1975. We will respond to all conspiracies with the people who believe in democracy... No conspiracy will be able to suppress the pro-democracy people of this country.”

Tarique Rahman made the remarks in a brief speech in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, at around 3:00 pm on Saturday, marking the historic 7 November, National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

The prime minister said, “As in 1971, 1990, and on 7 November 1975, we want to deliver another crushing response. Let today's sovereignty procession on 7 November be a day to fulfil that aspiration. Let this procession be a day to protect Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty.”

He said the day should also be an occasion to protect the democracy that the people of Bangladesh established through their sacrifices on 5 August 2024.

Seeking the support of thousands of leaders and activists gathered in Naya Paltan, the prime minister asked, “Are you with us?” Party leaders, activists and supporters responded with applause.