'The people of this country cannot be suppressed through conspiracies': PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has alleged that conspiracies are once again being hatched in the country. Warning those involved, he said, “They will be given a crushing response, just as they were given on 7 November 1975. We will respond to all conspiracies with the people who believe in democracy... No conspiracy will be able to suppress the pro-democracy people of this country.”
Tarique Rahman made the remarks in a brief speech in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, at around 3:00 pm on Saturday, marking the historic 7 November, National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
The prime minister said, “As in 1971, 1990, and on 7 November 1975, we want to deliver another crushing response. Let today's sovereignty procession on 7 November be a day to fulfil that aspiration. Let this procession be a day to protect Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty.”
He said the day should also be an occasion to protect the democracy that the people of Bangladesh established through their sacrifices on 5 August 2024.
Seeking the support of thousands of leaders and activists gathered in Naya Paltan, the prime minister asked, “Are you with us?” Party leaders, activists and supporters responded with applause.
Tarique Rahman said, “The students and people of Bangladesh did not just restore the country's independence and sovereignty; they also drove autocrats and conspirators out of the country. Just as those evil forces were defeated on 7 November 1975, they were defeated again on 5 August 2024 through the participation and movement of the people.”
Referring to what he described as renewed attempts at conspiracy, Tarique Rahman said, “As in the past, a section of people is once again engaged in conspiracies. They want to undermine Bangladesh's sovereignty again and reintroduce sham elections. They will not be given that opportunity.”
The prime minister said, “The people of a country that fought the Liberation War in 1971, witnessed the Sepoy-People's Revolution on 7 November 1975 and brought about the student-people's mass uprising in 2024 cannot be suppressed through conspiracies.”
Calling on people to pledge resistance against the conspirators, Tarique Rahman said, “Let us pledge today, on National Revolution and Solidarity Day, that we will protect our country's sovereignty and the democratic rights of the people of Bangladesh at any cost. Let this be our pledge on National Revolution and Solidarity Day.”
'Those who were defeated are trying to stage a comeback'
After the procession reached Manik Mia Avenue in the capital at around 4:30 pm, Tarique Rahman climbed onto a truck and briefly addressed party leaders and activists.
He said, “Since independence, a certain group in Bangladesh has been conspiring against the country's independence, sovereignty, people's rights, voting rights and freedom of expression. The people have defeated them. They are once again trying to re-emerge through conspiracies.”
The head of government said, “Dear brothers and sisters, as long as an independent and sovereign Bangladesh exists, this procession marking the revolution will continue.”
Calling on people to pledge resistance against the conspirators, Tarique Rahman said, “Let us pledge today, on National Revolution and Solidarity Day, that we will protect our country's sovereignty and the democratic rights of the people of Bangladesh at any cost. Let this be our pledge on National Revolution and Solidarity Day.”
Earlier, party leaders and activists began gathering in Naya Paltan in small processions from noon to mark the day. The BNP procession started at around 3:00 pm in front of the party's central office in the capital. Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman joined the procession alongside party leaders and activists.
The prime minister walked with the participants as the procession moved forward. Along the route, party activists and members of the public standing on the roadside greeted him. Tarique Rahman waved back to them throughout the procession.
The procession passed through Kakrail, Hare Road, the InterContinental intersection, Banglamotor, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate and Bijoy Sarani before ending at Manik Mia Avenue.
Law enforcement agencies maintained tight security throughout the procession. Personnel from the police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), President Guard Regiment (PGR), Special Security Force (SSF) and various intelligence agencies were deployed along the route.
Besides the prime minister, BNP Standing Committee member and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain, Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and other senior party leaders also took part in the procession.