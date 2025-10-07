Interview with BBC Bangla
Tarique Rahman reveals position on relations with India
BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has disclosed his position on Bangladesh’s relations with neighbouring India.
He said, “Bangladesh comes first. I will prioritise the interests of my country's people and my nation's interests first. Whatever I do, I will do so while upholding those interests."
He made the remarks replying to a question from BBC Bangla about what the BNP’s policy toward India would be. The second and final part of the interview given to BBC Bangla was published today, Tuesday.
This is the first time Tarique Rahman has given an interview to any media outlet after 17 long years. The first part of the interview was published yesterday, Monday.
Replying to a question about what Bangladesh’s relationship with India should be like or needs to be, Tarique Rahman said, “Of course, I want my share of the water. Of course, I don’t want to see another Felani hanging. Of course, we will not accept that.”
When asked whether he would remain vocal about the issue of water sharing and border killings, Tarique Rahman explained the BNP’s position by giving two examples.
He said, “We want our share of the water. That means I want my country’s share, my people’s share, I want accountability. What is rightfully mine, I want that. Of course, through the Felani murder incident, I meant to say that if there is an attack on my people, I will certainly not accept such an attack.”
BBC Bangla asked Tarique Rahman: After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, Sheikh Hasina went to Delhi and has remained there. Over the past year, there has been a visible strained relations with India — in areas such as travel, trade, and other sectors. If your party comes to power, do you plan to bring any changes or take any initiative to improve the situation?
In reply, BNP’s Acting Chairman Rahman said, “If they now choose to shelter a dictator and thus earn the resentment of the people of Bangladesh, then there is nothing we can do about that. The people of Bangladesh have decided that relations will remain cool. So, I have to stand with my country’s people.”