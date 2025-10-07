Tarique Rahman reveals position on relations with India

He said, “We want our share of the water. That means I want my country’s share, my people’s share, I want accountability. What is rightfully mine, I want that. Of course, through the Felani murder incident, I meant to say that if there is an attack on my people, I will certainly not accept such an attack.”

BBC Bangla asked Tarique Rahman: After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, Sheikh Hasina went to Delhi and has remained there. Over the past year, there has been a visible strained relations with India — in areas such as travel, trade, and other sectors. If your party comes to power, do you plan to bring any changes or take any initiative to improve the situation?