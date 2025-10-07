If it’s considered wrong when BNP disagrees, that’s not democracy: Tarique Rahman

Amid growing differences of opinion among political alliances over reform issues, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said, “If BNP gives a note of dissent, that’s treated as a problem. That means BNP must agree with everyone else for things to be ‘right’. But if BNP disagrees, it’s considered wrong. That is not democracy.”

Tarique Rahman made the remark in an interview with BBC Bangla, his first in 17 years. The first part of the interview was released on Monday, while the second and final instalment was published on Tuesday.