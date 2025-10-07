Interview with BBC Bangla
If it’s considered wrong when BNP disagrees, that’s not democracy: Tarique Rahman
Amid growing differences of opinion among political alliances over reform issues, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said, “If BNP gives a note of dissent, that’s treated as a problem. That means BNP must agree with everyone else for things to be ‘right’. But if BNP disagrees, it’s considered wrong. That is not democracy.”
Tarique Rahman made the remark in an interview with BBC Bangla, his first in 17 years. The first part of the interview was released on Monday, while the second and final instalment was published on Tuesday.
In this episode, the BNP acting chairman discussed a range of issues including reform initiatives, relations with India, ‘1/11’, and broader political developments.
He was asked about reported disagreements between BNP and other parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, regarding certain reform proposals, such as restricting one person from simultaneously holding the posts of Prime Minister, Leader of the House, or party chief and the party’s note of dissent to it.
Tarique Rahman responded, “So, if I agree with others, that’s democracy, but if I disagree, that’s not? What kind of democracy is that? The essence of democracy is the existence of diverse opinions. We may agree on many matters, but not on all. There will be differences — and that is precisely what democracy means.”
Tarique Rahman also clarified that he was not playing “hide and seek” on reform issues. “Whatever I believe to be wrong, I say so openly,” he stated.
The BNP acting chairman added that the party had long been vocal about political and institutional reforms.
“With respect to all the parties, I must say, we, BNP, were the ones who looked the autocrats straight in the eye and said the state needed repairs, reforms were truly required in Bangladesh. Others who now speak of reform did not even utter the ‘r’ of reforms back then.”