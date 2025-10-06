Tarique Rahman does not see himself as ‘mastermind’ of July mass uprising

The July 2024 mass uprising brought an end to the Awami League government’s 15-and-a-half-year rule. Although living in London, BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman played an active role during various stages of the movement.

Over the past year, several individuals have referred to him as the “sole mastermind” behind the uprising. However, Tarique Rahman has said he does not consider himself the “mastermind” of the July uprising.

Since September 2008, BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been living in exile in London, United Kingdom. He gave an interview to BBC Bangla — his first interview with any media outlet in 17 years.