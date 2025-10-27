NCP keeps doors open to both BNP and Jamaat
Ahead of the upcoming national election, the National Citizen Party (NCP) is maintaining communication with both the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami.
The party has not yet announced joining any alliance, but it is keeping the doors open to both sides regarding possible seat-sharing and political understanding. NCP leaders are said to be holding informal talks with both parties.
According to NCP leaders, the party will officially begin its election activities once issues related to its electoral symbol and the legal basis of the July National Charter are settled. Many within the party believe these matters will soon be resolved.
Informally, however, the NCP has already started some election-related activities. Many potential candidates are trying to familiarise themselves with voters in their preferred constituencies through public engagement and social activities. Around 50 such leaders are active in the field.
Party sources said the NCP is preparing a draft list of candidates for over 150 constituencies. Ariful Islam Adib, the party’s senior joint convener, told Prothom Alo, “Once the July Charter and party symbol issues progress positively, we may release a draft list in the first week of November. This list may include 150–160 candidates.”
Back in September, amid disagreements between BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other political parties over the July Charter, nine parties—six from the Ganatantra Mancha along with NCP, AB Party, and Gana Odhikar Parishad—launched discussions to find a middle ground.
At one stage, there was talk of forming a “third electoral alliance” excluding BNP and Jamaat. That idea has now faded, as several Ganatantra Mancha parties are currently in seat-sharing talks with the BNP.
Meanwhile, the NCP, led by young activists from the July uprising, is also maintaining separate contact with the BNP. According to sources from both sides, informal discussions have begun on possible seat-sharing arrangements.
A member of NCP’s political council, requesting anonymity, told Prothom Alo, “We had preliminary discussions with BNP on seat-sharing. The BNP has informally talked about leaving 20 seats for NCP. We believe there could be an understanding in at least four constituencies in Dhaka.”
He added that regardless of seat-sharing, NCP will field candidates in several Dhaka constituencies, including Jatrabari, Badda, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Uttara, and Savar—areas that were key ‘hotspots’ during the July uprising and where NCP believes it has relatively strong support.
When asked about possible communications or alliances with NCP, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told journalists last Friday, “We have political communication with NCP. But nothing can be said in advance in politics as to whether we or they will form an alliance.”
Responding to another question about seat-sharing talks, Salahuddin said, “Discussions are ongoing. However, there have been no direct talks about forming an alliance.”
A top leader of NCP, also requesting anonymity, said that NCP leaders are continuing informal communication with Jamaat-e-Islami as well, trying to assess the situation. While a formal alliance with either BNP or Jamaat seems unlikely, seat-sharing remains a possibility.
Meanwhile, a joint convener and a joint member secretary of NCP claimed that Jamaat wants to include NCP in its election plans and has even offered more seats and benefits than the BNP. However, NCP has not made any commitments yet.
Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “We have communication with NCP. We often discuss various political issues, including the July Charter.”
Asked about a possible alliance or understanding with NCP, he said that the situation will become clearer in time. No party can yet confirm any alliance or deal—it’s too early.
“Things will be clearer as the election draws closer. Every party is now going through a process,” Golam Porwar added.
Within the NCP, leaders hold diverse opinions. Some favor cooperation with BNP or Jamaat, while others are exploring the possibility of forming an alliance with three other parties—the Bangladesh Rashtro Songskar Andolon, Gana Odhikar Parishad, and AB Party.
A senior NCP leader said that even if this four-party bloc materialises, NCP may still reach seat-sharing agreements with BNP or Jamaat in some constituencies.
When asked whether NCP plans to ally with BNP, Jamaat, or others, the party’s Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo, “If there is alignment in principles, we are open to alliances or understandings with any party.
However, no formal alliance-based talks have yet taken place. Discussions are ongoing with several centrist parties. Akhtar said the NCP has not reached any definite decision regarding electoral alliance.
“For now, we are open to all options,” he added.