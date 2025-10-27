NCP keeps doors open to both BNP and Jamaat

Ahead of the upcoming national election, the National Citizen Party (NCP) is maintaining communication with both the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The party has not yet announced joining any alliance, but it is keeping the doors open to both sides regarding possible seat-sharing and political understanding. NCP leaders are said to be holding informal talks with both parties.

According to NCP leaders, the party will officially begin its election activities once issues related to its electoral symbol and the legal basis of the July National Charter are settled. Many within the party believe these matters will soon be resolved.

Informally, however, the NCP has already started some election-related activities. Many potential candidates are trying to familiarise themselves with voters in their preferred constituencies through public engagement and social activities. Around 50 such leaders are active in the field.

Party sources said the NCP is preparing a draft list of candidates for over 150 constituencies. Ariful Islam Adib, the party’s senior joint convener, told Prothom Alo, “Once the July Charter and party symbol issues progress positively, we may release a draft list in the first week of November. This list may include 150–160 candidates.”