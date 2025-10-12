NCP weighs joining BNP, Jamaat or forming third alliance

National Citizen Party (NCP) executive council weighed on equations of joining alliances led by BNP or Jamaat-e-Islami. A group of leaders opined for joining the alliance led by Jamaat while others supported reaching an electoral understanding with BNP.

However, most of the leaders at the meeting were in favor of forging a third alliance outside BNP and Jamaat.

Multiple sources of NCP confirmed the development while speaking to Prothom Alo. The meeting was held at NCP central office from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday. Most of the members of 51-strong committee including convener Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhtar Hossain joined the meeting.