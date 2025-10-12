NCP weighs joining BNP, Jamaat or forming third alliance
National Citizen Party (NCP) executive council weighed on equations of joining alliances led by BNP or Jamaat-e-Islami. A group of leaders opined for joining the alliance led by Jamaat while others supported reaching an electoral understanding with BNP.
However, most of the leaders at the meeting were in favor of forging a third alliance outside BNP and Jamaat.
Multiple sources of NCP confirmed the development while speaking to Prothom Alo. The meeting was held at NCP central office from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday. Most of the members of 51-strong committee including convener Nahid Islam and member secretary Akhtar Hossain joined the meeting.
NCP leaders said that even if the BNP leaves some constituencies open, it would still be difficult for NCP candidates to win if independent BNP candidates decide to contest.
Prothom Alo spoke with six leaders who attended the meeting. They said that both the BNP and Jamaat want to have the NCP on their side in the upcoming election. Leaders discussed the possible advantages and disadvantages of entering into any electoral alliance or understanding with the BNP or Jamaat. The idea of forming a third alliance, separate from the BNP and Jamaat, was also discussed at the meeting.
Regarding the discussions, the leaders said that even if the BNP leaves some constituencies open, it would still be difficult for NCP candidates to win if independent BNP candidates decide to contest. As a result, there are doubts about how much the NCP would gain by allying or reaching an understanding with the BNP.
On the other hand, if the NCP forms an alliance or understanding with Jamaat, the party might be labeled with a specific ideological “tag,” which could harm its politics in the long run. To establish the NCP’s “centrist” identity, it would be better to remain part of a third alliance outside the BNP and Jamaat—these views came up in various leaders’ remarks.
If the NCP forms an alliance or understanding with Jamaat, the party might be labeled with a specific ideological “tag,” which could harm its politics in the long run, said their leaders.
NCP’s media cell secretary, Mushfiq-us-Saleheen, who attended the meeting, told Prothom Alo, “In addition to election-centered activities, the executive council meeting emphasised strengthening organisational work. The NCP will soon announce its candidates for the upcoming election after consulting those interested in running.”
Earlier on 19 September, the NCP held a national coordination meeting in Dhaka, where organisational issues were the main topic of discussion. At that time, leaders coming from outside Dhaka were instructed to form convening committees for the party in every district, upazila, and union by October.
More discussions to follow on alliances
Amid the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami’s practically opposite stances regarding the implementation method of the July Charter, the NCP, AB Party, and Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders held a meeting on 18 September with leaders of six parties from the Ganatantra Mancha to find an acceptable solution. This nine-party initiative is believed to be potentially evolving into an electoral alliance or understanding.
In addition to reaching out to the Ganatantra Mancha, the NCP has also increased communication with Islamic parties. Most recently on 4 October, NCP leaders visited the central office of Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon in Kamrangirchar, Dhaka.
The six parties in the Ganatantra Mancha are Ganosamhati Andolon, Nagorik Oikya, Revolutionary Workers Party, Rashtra Sanskar Andolon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), and Bhasani Janashakti Party. These parties had earlier participated in a joint movement with the BNP against the now-banned Awami League government. As part of its seat-sharing plan, the BNP recently requested a list of potential candidates from the Ganatantra Mancha.
There is also political speculation about a possible alliance or understanding between the NCP and the Ganatantra Mancha. On 9 October, NCP, AB Party, and Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders met with Ganatantra Mancha leaders at the residence of JSD president ASM Abdur Rob. The meeting discussed both the implementation method of the July Charter and the possibility of an electoral alliance.
In addition to reaching out to the Ganatantra Mancha, the NCP has also increased communication with Islamic parties. Most recently on 4 October, NCP leaders visited the central office of Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon in Kamrangirchar, Dhaka.
NCP’s joint convener Monira Sharmin told Prothom Alo that no final decision has yet been made about forming an electoral alliance or understanding with anyone. There will be further discussions on this issue in the future.
In the meeting between the two parties, they reached a consensus on several issues, including the legal basis of the July Charter, the proposed proportional representation (PR) system in the upper house of parliament, the trial of the Awami League for the July and Shapla massacres, and the suspension of activities of the Jatiya Party and the 14-party alliance.
They also discussed working together against any form of dominance in defense of Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty, and human rights. The NCP may hold talks with several other parties in the coming days.
NCP’s joint convener Monira Sharmin told Prothom Alo that no final decision has yet been made about forming an electoral alliance or understanding with anyone. There will be further discussions on this issue in the future.