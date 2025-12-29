Asif Mahmud joins NCP, becomes spokesperson, won’t contest polls
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, former adviser to the interim government, has formally joined the National Citizen Party (NCP).
However, he will not be contesting in the 13th parliamentary election. Instead, he will serve as the party’s spokesperson. Asif Mahmud has also been appointed as head of the party's election management committee.
NCP convener Nahid Islam revealed this in a press conference at the party’s temporary central office at Banglamotor, Dhaka this evening, Monday. Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain was seated beside him.
Nahid Islam said in the press conference that an urgent meeting of NCP’s political council was held online today. Following the decision of that meeting, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has been appointed as the party’s spokesperson.
Nahid Islam said that NCP has fully embarked on its election journey. Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain will not be contesting in the election. Instead, he will work to ensure that NCP’s nominated candidates can win, and he has been appointed head of the party’s election management committee.