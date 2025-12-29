Politics

Asif Mahmud joins NCP, becomes spokesperson, won’t contest polls

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain joined the NCP press conference held at the temporary central office of the NCP together with party convener Nahid Islam on 29 December, 2025Prothom Alo

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, former adviser to the interim government, has formally joined the National Citizen Party (NCP).

However, he will not be contesting in the 13th parliamentary election. Instead, he will serve as the party’s spokesperson. Asif Mahmud has also been appointed as head of the party's election management committee.

Also Read

Cumilla-4 constituency: Jamaat candidate pulls out for Hasnat Abdullah

NCP convener Nahid Islam revealed this in a press conference at the party’s temporary central office at Banglamotor, Dhaka this evening, Monday. Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain was seated beside him.

Nahid Islam said in the press conference that an urgent meeting of NCP’s political council was held online today. Following the decision of that meeting, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has been appointed as the party’s spokesperson.

Also Read

Mahfuj Alam won't contest election

Nahid Islam said that NCP has fully embarked on its election journey. Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain will not be contesting in the election. Instead, he will work to ensure that NCP’s nominated candidates can win, and he has been appointed head of the party’s election management committee.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Politics