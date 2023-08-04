Awami League and BNP bent on putting each other under pressure

BNP sees their one-point movement before the election as a struggle for existence. And Awami League leaders feel that if it is not possible to hold the election under Sheikh Hasina’s government, their party’s existence will come under threat. As a result, both parties are inflexible in their respective stances to tackle their crises of existence.

With just a few months left for the national parliamentary election, both camps are determined to take control of the streets through their respective strategies. Questions are being raised as to how far the two parties are taking into consideration the fear and uncertainty such a political situation creates among the people. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque said, “We are observing how BNP proceeds and are adopting our strategies accordingly.”

Sources at a central level in Awami League say that the clashes that broke out on Saturday (29 July) centering BNP’s sit-in programme at Dhaka’s entry points, took the opposition party’s one-point movement a step back. This situation has further boosted the spirit of the Awami League leaders and activities.

The turnout was poor at BNP’s sit-n programme on the day after their large rally in Dhaka. There is talk even within the party itself about the lack of coordination and other weaknesses concerning this programme. Since then, the party hasn’t taken up any new programme of its one-point movement.