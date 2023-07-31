BNP’s Dhaka sit-in lacked coordination, questions raised

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, however, told Prothom Alo, “This is not a part of the movement’s programme. It is a protest against the attack by the police and Awami League hoodlums. It is not enough just to protest in Dhaka alone. The people must know about this. We have not announced the programme of our movement as yet.”

The Dhaka sit-in programme of Saturday is now being discussed all over the country. Political observers, even BNP’s activists and supporters, feel that while the Friday grand rally in Dhaka had boosted the morale and enthusiasm of the party leaders, activists and supporters, the lackluster sit-in on the next day served to dampen the success of the grand rally. Discussions are dominated by weaknesses in the sit-in programme rather than the success of the grand rally. Many analysts see this as a dent in the opposition’s one-point demand for the government to step down.

Five leaders of BNP, including a standing committee member, vice chairman and advisors, spoke about the matter. They all admitted a glaring weakness in the sit-in programme. But questions are arising from among the grassroots leaders and activists as to whether this was due to organisational weakness, lack of coordination among the leadership or anything else. Speculations abound as to why thousands hadn’t gathered at the sit-in points just a day after such a massive grand rally.