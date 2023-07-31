Politics came back to the people, only to be lost again

The number of processions was on the rise, resounding with claps and slogans. The number of leaders and activists were on the rise too. Their arrival was streamed live from Kamalapur railways station. Leaders and activists arrived from Rajshahi by train. Their slogans began the moment they set foot on the platform. Another train was streamed live, the local train teeming with BNP men, even on the roof. The platform was filled with claps and slogans. It was a rare scene in the recent history of Bangladesh to see trains full of opposition leaders and activists arriving on the scene.

That was just one side of the coin. On the flip side, there were the news reports of police setting up checkposts at Dhaka's entry points, going as far as to even check people's mobile phones, their Facebook posts, their Messenger, WhatsApp messages, their call lists, message boxes and so on. They did not give a damn to privacy. A few hundred leaders and activists were arrested. There were even reports of BNP men being made to get down from vehicles and go back to where they had come from.

At 2:00 in the afternoon I had headed out from Karwan Bazar with Prothom Alo's joint editor Sohrab Hassan. There was very little traffic on the streets. The few buses that were seen, were crowded to the limited. We stood and waited with the passengers. Close by was a crowd of Swechchhaswebok League activists in white caps. They would be going to their venue around a kilometre and a half away from Naya Paltan, at Baitul Mukarram, to join the Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhashebok League peace rally. They were waiting for a pickup van and discussing among themselves how many people had come to the BNP rally. One of them was saying, "BNP can't turn back now. They are desperate."