'We haven't seen such a frightening situation in a long time'

On Saturday morning at 8:00am, a significant number of police, APBN, and Ansar members were on high alert at Shanir Akhra on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway. From then until about 11:30 am, they repeatedly patrolled Kajla intersection and Shanir Akhra Bazar. Afterward, they positioned themselves in front of Dania College in Shanir Akhra.

At the same time, Jubo League leaders and workers had gathered there. On the other side, hundreds of BNP leaders and activists also gathered near Shanir Akhra, in front of Matuail Institute of Child and Mother Health. They were carrying sticks and chanting anti-government slogans. They stopped traffic on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

After 11:30 am, armoured vehicles, policemen with water cannons proceeded towards Matuail Institute of Child and Mother Health from Shanir Akhra. Jubo League leaders and activists were also behind the police. The situation escalated when the police began using rubber bullets and tear gas shells against the BNP leaders and activists. In response, some of the BNP leaders started throwing bricks at the police. People started running in panic in search of safe shelter.

The situation became ‘scary’ on Saturday centering the BNP's planned sit-in programme. Many vehicles, including buses, were halted on the other side of the Institute of Child and Mother Health along the Dhaka-Chittagong highway. During this time, BNP leaders and workers were seen throwing bricks at the buses.