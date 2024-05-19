BNP holds meetings to convey message of oppositions’ unity

But the BNP wants to move ahead, sidestepping the two issues for the sake of a wider unity and interests of the movement in the coming days.

Wishing not to be named, a leader of Ganatantra Mancha told Prothom Alo that the current status in the movement of the opposition parties is the simultaneous movement of some parties and alliances on the one hand. A number of parties are also waging movements outside of the simultaneous strategy. The status should remain this way. There is no reality of a united movement including Jamaat. This will create division.

Several parties including the 12-party alliance and Oli Ahmed’s LDP, however, have proposed to include the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in the future movements.

Oli Ahmad spoke against those opposing the inclusion of Jamaat in the movement at a press conference held at the party office in the capital’s Moghbazar Saturday.