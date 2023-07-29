Jubo League leaders-activists take position at Jatrabari

The ruling Awami League and its associated bodies have announced they would remain 'alert' in Dhaka centering the sit-ins of BNP at different spots in the capital.
The leaders and activists of Awami League and its associated body Jubo League thronged the Jatrabari intersection in the capital on Saturday morning.
Although there were few leaders and activists in the morning, a large number of leaders and activists led by local member of parliament Kazi Monirul Islam joined the gathering after 11:00am.
Leaders and activists from different units were also seen arriving there. The leaders and activists said they would hold a rally at the intersection in the afternoon. Policemen were seen in front of the gathering.
The opposition BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced at the party's grand rally yesterday, Friday, that they would observe sit-ins at different entry points in Dhaka on Saturday morning to press home their one-point for the resignation of the government and the next parliament election under a neutral government.
Following the BNP's announcement, the ruling Awami League also announced that they would remain alert at different spots in the capital to resist violence of BNP.