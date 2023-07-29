Police on alert amid BNP-Awami League progammes

Law enforcement agencies have been on alert at the entry points of Dhaka over the programmes and counter-programmes of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Awami League for Saturday.

Police and other forces have been deployed with water cannons and armoured vehicles in the areas where BNP said it would hold the party programmes.

Members of law enforcement agencies were seen taking position in Shanir Akhra area at 10:15am on Saturday. Police were deployed with water cannons and armoured vehicles in addition to the members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Ansar force.