Police on alert amid BNP-Awami League progammes

Law enforcement agencies have been on alert at the entry points of Dhaka over the programmes and counter-programmes of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Awami League for Saturday.
Police and other forces have been deployed with water cannons and armoured vehicles in the areas where BNP said it would hold the party programmes.
Members of law enforcement agencies were seen taking position in Shanir Akhra area at 10:15am on Saturday. Police were deployed with water cannons and armoured vehicles in addition to the members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Ansar force.
Members of law enforcement agencies were patrolling on the road in front of Donia College to Rayerbag. More than 50 leaders and activists of Awami League were seen taking position and chanting slogans in front of the Dania College. However, no leaders and activists of BNP were seen in this area.
Members of law enforcement agencies were seen on alert in Gabtoli, Nayabazar and Abdullahpur areas. On-duty police members said anyone trying to block road will face action.
At the Abdullahpur intersection, the police were stationed at the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway. They were searching vehicles and also quizzing the passersby. However, no one from the Awami League was seen.
Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway and Dhaka-Ashulia road connects at the Abdullahpur mor crossing. People from Gazipur, Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria, greater Mymensingh and other adjacent districts come to Dhaka n the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway. Residents of Tangail, Manikganj, Sirajganj and multiple districts under the Rajshahi division enter the capital on the Dhaka-Ashulia road.
At 10:00am on Saturday, police presence at the area was higher than usual. 50-60 police officials were stationed at the Abdullahpur Mor road and around it. They were stopping buses, private cars, motorcycles and passersby at random and conducting searches on them.
Akram Hossain was travelling to Dhaka Airport from Gazipur’s Chandna intersection. The police stopped his bus and searched his bag. Akram told Prothom Alo, “All I had in my bag were some clothes. I told them (police). Still, they checked my bag on suspicion. They didn’t find anything. It was pointless harassment.”
None of the police high ups gave a comment on the issue. An inspector, refusing to disclose his identity, told Prothom Alo, the police have taken strict measures to ensure no one can cause disruption during the sit-in programme. If needed, the police will take an even more stern position on the issue.
BNP will stage a sit-in programme today (Saturday) for five hours at important entry points of Dhaka– Gabtali, Uttara, Nayabazar Yusuf Market and Shonir Akhra– from 11:00am.
On Friday evening, Awami League affiliate Jubo League had first announced that it will hold ‘peace rallies’ at the Dhaka’s entry points on Saturday. But at midnight, Awami League changed its programme. Awami League and its affiliates will instead be on ‘alert’ and its leaders and activists will be on ‘alert guard’ at Dhaka’s entry points.