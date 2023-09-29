Democracy to disappear for good if AL comes to power again: Fakhrul

There would be no safety for the women as well as the people here if the Awami League (AL) retains the state power for another term, says Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"If the current government comes to power again, we would lose our freedom and sovereignty, while democracy and people’s right to vote would disappear for good,” he said while addressing a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Friday afternoon.