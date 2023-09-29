Democracy to disappear for good if AL comes to power again: Fakhrul

There would be no safety for the women as well as the people here if the Awami League (AL) retains the state power for another term, says Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
"If the current government comes to power again, we would lose our freedom and sovereignty, while democracy and people’s right to vote would disappear for good,” he said while addressing a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Friday afternoon.
Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, the female wing of de facto opposition, organised the rally to press home their one-point demand, including the release of party chief Khaleda Zia and the resignation of the incumbent government.
Mirza Fakhrul noted that the people could not exercise their franchise during the last two national elections as they were forcibly driven out of the polling stations.
He came down hard on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying that her arrogance and vengeance had reached such a level that she no longer thinks of the public interest.
"All political parties have called for an election under a neutral government. But she rejected the call outright and repeated the old statement that the election will take place as per the Constitution," he said.
Mirza Fakhrul reiterated their stance on boycotting any election under the current government, saying "No election can take place under the current Constitution, no election can be free and fair if Awami League remains in power."
Thousands of female leaders and activists of the party joined the rally that was chaired by Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas and moderated by its secretary Sultana Ahmed.
Mirza Fakhrul termed the rally as 'historic' and hoped that it would inspire those who are fighting for democracy.
He repeated the call to release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and make arrangements for her treatment abroad. "We hope that the government, despite being illegitimate, will make necessary arrangements for her treatment abroad."