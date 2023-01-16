BNP announces countrywide rally on 25 Jan

BNP has announced a fresh countrywide programme for 25 January to press home their 10-point demand, including polls under a caretaker government.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain came up with the announcement from their party’s rally at Naya Paltan in the capital on Monday.

The programme will be observed in all metropolitan cities and district headquarters, he said.

“A BaKSAL regime was introduced on 25 January 1975 and democracy was destroyed. That’s why BNP will hold a countrywide rally in all cities and districts on 25 January to press home their 10-point demands including resignation of the government, election under the caretaker government, and release of Khaleda Zia and all BNP leaders,” he said.