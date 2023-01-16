BNP announces countrywide rally on 25 Jan

Earlier, in the day, the leaders and activists of BNP and other like-minded opposition parties held a rally and procession in Naya Paltan area to press home their 10-point demand and to protest the government’s power price hike plan.
The programme was observed in all metropolitan cities, district towns, upazilas and municipality headquarters simultaneously.
Earlier, on 11 January, BNP announced a countrywide rally and procession programme for 16 January.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes from their party’s sit-in programme at Naya Paltan in the capital.
On 11 January, BNP and its associate bodies observed a mass-sit in programme at Naya Paltan.
Apart from BNP, Ganatantra Mancha observed a similar programme in front of the National Press Club while the 12-Party Alliance near Bijoy Nagar Water Tank, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote at Purana Paltan, LDP at FDC Crossing and Ganatantrik Bam Oikya in the east side of the National Press Club and Gonoforum (Montu) at Arambagh and separately announced the rally and procession programme across the country for 16 January.
As part of the simultaneous movement, BNP and other like-minded opposition parties, alliances and organisations observed the sit-in programme in different areas of the capital and nine other divisions in the country to realise their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government.