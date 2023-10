High speed internet service on cell phones has been suspended at the venue of BNP's grand rally in the capital's Naya Paltan area.

The 4G internet service has been brought down to 2G, so the internet cannot be used.

Sources at the concerned office have confirmed this. But officials decline to make any comment.

However, network internet is available on the cell phones at the south gate area of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, where Awami League will hold peace and development rally.