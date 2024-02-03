BNP may be 'flexible' over upazila election

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not join the upcoming national upazila polls under the party banner but may be 'flexible' about its leaders and activists who will contest in the election independently. BNP is yet to decide on the matter, and, according to the reliable sources of the party, the issue will soon be finalised after the standing committee meeting.

Several senior leaders of BNP said they are considering the pros and cons of the upazila polls. In particular, they are mulling over what political benefits BNP may enjoy from the government once they join the upcoming local government elections after boycotting the national election, as well as what political damages the party may experience if BNP stays away from it.