Department-wise committee at NSU: BCL now eying private universities

Amid the ongoing debate across the country on whether there should be student politics in the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has announced its committees for five departments at North South University.

The student organisation of ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has made the move as part of its initiatives to extend its political and organisational activities in the private universities.

The BCL constituted its organisational committees at 16 private universities in September 2022. Authorities of several private universities opposed the initiative saying formally that they will not approve student politics on the campus.