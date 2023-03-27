EC will invite BNP allies to dialogue too

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) deems the election commission’s (EC) fresh invitation for dialogue through a letter as ‘new strategy of the government and EC’. The commission, however, decided to invite the alliances and parties that have been launching simultaneous movement with the BNP for dialogues. The EC officials said letters would be issued to these parties within a day or two.

The EC is also planning to hold cluster dialogues with ruling Awami League, other political parties and stakeholders over the election. There is a discussion among the opposition parties as to whether the EC is launching yet another futile process of dialogue or it is a new strategy. Also, it is being asked if the EC has taken the decision to offset pressure from the diplomats of the US and other western countries.

After the EC invited BNP to talks on 23 March, the party’s scretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir refused the proposal the following day. Speaking at a discussion on Saturday, Fakhrul said, the government letter is part of strategy to hold yet another election likes of 2014 and 2018. The party’s highest decision making body standing committee will discuss the issue at a meeting today. The party’s leaders said they would reply the letter as per decision taken in the meeting.