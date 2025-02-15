Demand to ban Awami League returns to fore

The demand to ban the Awami League as a political party has resurfaced as leaders of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) renewed the call recently.

It has been a point of debate in the political spheres throughout the last six months, with some advocating for cancelling the party’s registration.

While addressing a discussion at the national press club on Friday, Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwary warned of a grave crisis ahead had Awami League’s registration not been revoked before the next parliamentary polls.