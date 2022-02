Detective Branch of Pabna Police on Sunday arrested five top leaders including the Ameer of Pabna district Jamaat-e-Islami from Bus terminal area of Pabna town, UNB reports.

The detainees are Pabna District Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer prof Abu Taleb Mandal, Naib-e-Ameer and former chairman of Atgharia Upazila Parishad Maulana Zahurul Islam Khan, Naib-e-Ameer Professor Nazrul Islam, Finance Secretary Maulana Abdus Shakur and Workers Welfare Federation Pabna District President Rezaul Karim.