Political parties sharply react in favour of and against 'proclamation' of students

The mainstream political parties have reacted sharply for and against the now discarded, initiative of the Student Against Discrimination’s (SAD) decision to announce the Proclamation of July Revolution.

The student platform that led the student-people uprising to oust the government of Bangladesh Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, wanted to announce the proclamation at the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday.

Some of the parties have raised questions over this. They say the students should have held meetings with political parties and other stakeholders before finalising the Proclamation of July revolution. Any proclamation before doing that will create further divisions.

At the same time, some of the parties extended moral support to this initiative taken by the students.

SAD, in a press conference on Sunday said they would announce the “Proclamation of July Revolution”.

The student leaders mentioned two fundamental principals in the proclamation. First, the “Mujibist” constitution to be declared “buried” by the proclamation. Second, “Pro-Nazi Awami League” will be declared irrelevant in Bangladesh by the Proclamation of July revolution.