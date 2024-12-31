Political parties sharply react in favour of and against 'proclamation' of students
The mainstream political parties have reacted sharply for and against the now discarded, initiative of the Student Against Discrimination’s (SAD) decision to announce the Proclamation of July Revolution.
The student platform that led the student-people uprising to oust the government of Bangladesh Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, wanted to announce the proclamation at the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday.
Some of the parties have raised questions over this. They say the students should have held meetings with political parties and other stakeholders before finalising the Proclamation of July revolution. Any proclamation before doing that will create further divisions.
At the same time, some of the parties extended moral support to this initiative taken by the students.
SAD, in a press conference on Sunday said they would announce the “Proclamation of July Revolution”.
The student leaders mentioned two fundamental principals in the proclamation. First, the “Mujibist” constitution to be declared “buried” by the proclamation. Second, “Pro-Nazi Awami League” will be declared irrelevant in Bangladesh by the Proclamation of July revolution.
Amid daylong discussion on the matter, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam addressed an emergency media briefing in front of the State Guest House Jamuna around 9:30 pm Monday.
He said that the interim government has taken an initiative to prepare a proclamation of the July mass uprising on the basis of national consensus.
Later, welcoming the interim government’s decision, the leaders of Students Against Discrimination around 1:45 am on Tuesday announced to organise “March for Unity” in support of the “Proclamation of July Revolution”. The March will be held from 3:00 pm at the Central Shaheed Minar, they said.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury thinks whether it is the constitution or something else, the decision should be made in a democratic way.
He told Prothom Alo, “People sacrificed their lives in the liberation war, mass uprising against Ershad, and against Sheikh Hasina in the last 15-16 years alongside many were made victims of enforced disappearance. All of this happened for the sake of democracy, and to have their human rights and civic rights.”
“That is why any decision has to be taken through an elected government and parliament. No group, party or quarter outside of this has anything to do,” he stressed.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, however, welcomed the initiative from the students from the aspects of “right to freedom of speech”. Jamaat Nayeb-e-Amir Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said they would clear their stance after the declaration.
Central Jamaat leader and publicity unit secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda told Prothom Alo, “The student leaders said about expressing their opinions. Everyone has the right to do that. For example, Jamaat-e-Islami has presented a 10-point reforms proposal, BNP put forth a 31-point proposal. We welcome their initiative from that perspective.”
However, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary and one of the key leaders of the Ganatantra Mancha, Saiful Haque, said such an initiative would further increase the lack of trust and divisions.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “Just when unity is required, issuing statements like demanding rejection of the constitution and such initiatives at this time will only increase lack of trust and divisions among us.”
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said the same.
He expressed, “There have been talks of burying the constitution of 1972. Usually the anti-liberation forces make such statements. If something like this is done, then it won’t be acceptable.”
Islami Andolon Bangladesh senior joint secretary general Gazi Ataur Rahman considered this announcement as a pressure on major political parties of the country.
He told Prothom Alo, “It’s normal that the students will have demands as they led the mass uprising. They will take initiatives to reach the goals set by their movement. Their contributions to the reform of the country should be continued. We also expect them to be in the field to fulfil their goals, because we have already seen that the key political parties didn’t take any lesson from the July uprising. There has been no change in their behaviour. Let the students remain as the pressure group for the political parties to change their modus operandi.”
Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party member secretary Mujibur Rahman Manju said they have support in principle for the initiative taken by the students.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “In my opinion, the proclamation of the July revolution should have come earlier. And it should be done together with all stakeholders. We expect them to do it together with all the parties and other relevant bodies. Although the initiative was taken at the last moment, the final documentation should be done on the basis of consultation with all the sides.”
Gano Samhati Andolon key coordinator Zonayed Saki said the students have expressed their opinion. However, they should discuss the matter with all political parties and stakeholders later.
The ‘Proclamation of July Revolution” was supposed to be announced by the SAD. The Jatiya Nagorik committee was helping them organise the event. Every political party, except the Awami League and its allies including the Jatiya Party, were invited to join the event at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.