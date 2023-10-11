No dialogue except for poll-time govt: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has ruled out any possibility of dialogue with the government if the issue of a neutral election-time government is not on the agenda.
He made the statement at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Wednesday.
Following a meeting with the visiting pre-election assessment mission of the United States at a city hotel on Monday, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader alleged that the BNP has blocked all avenues for negotiation regarding the election.
Asked about the statement, BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We have said it repeatedly that a discussion can take place with a single issue on the agenda, nothing else. No dialogue can take place except for a neutral election-time government.”
He expressed their readiness to sit for discussion if the opposing side declares to negotiate on the election-time government.
In response to another query, Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the government intends to push the country into a situation of conflict and hold a voter-free election similar to those of 2014 and 2018.
Asked if the government is still capable of holding a similar election, the BNP leader claimed it is quite impossible, as the people are now awake.
The election commission (EC) is set to announce the election schedule at the beginning of November, while the BNP has continued to protest in the streets to press home their demand for an election-time government.
A reporter sought to know about the BNP’s plan as there are only around 20 days left before the announcement of the election schedule. In response, Mirza Fakhrul said it takes only three days, and sometimes even less, to make a decision.
During the press briefing, he condemned the arrest of BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie on the previous night and said he was apprehended in a fashion similar to how robbers break into houses.
Mirza Fakhrul also said the arrest indicates that the government is hellbent on holding another one-sided election. They have now started detaining potential BNP candidates and implicating them in fabricated cases.