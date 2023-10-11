No dialogue except for poll-time govt: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has ruled out any possibility of dialogue with the government if the issue of a neutral election-time government is not on the agenda.

He made the statement at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Wednesday.

Following a meeting with the visiting pre-election assessment mission of the United States at a city hotel on Monday, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader alleged that the BNP has blocked all avenues for negotiation regarding the election.