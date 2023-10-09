We'll pour uranium over Fakhrul and Abbas' heads to shut them up: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday spoke about “pouring uranium over the heads” of the leaders of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Bangladesh has bought uranium as nuclear fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) in Ishwardi, Pabna.
While addressing as the chief guest at a “peace and development rally” of the ruling party, Quader mentioned names of several leaders of the de facto opposition and said, “We’ll pour uranium on the head of whoever will show over excitement. We won’t calm them by beating, rather we’ll pour uranium over their heads to make them quiet.”
Dhaka city north Awami League organised the rally at Gabtoli in the capital in the afternoon. The stage was constructed on the road. As a result, vehicular movement was completely stopped on a side of the Dhaka-Nabinagar highway. This created a huge traffic jam.
Addressing the rally, AL general secretary said, “Two consignments of uranium reached. Putin (Russian president) handed over these to the prime minister. Bangladesh will light up as a result. This made Fakhrul, Moyeenuddin Khan (Moyeen Khan) envious. They said Rooppur will be shut? Who said that? We say that we will pour the Russian uranium on the heads of those Fakhrul and Moyeen Khan, who want to shut Rooppur. We’ll pour some uranium on Fakhrul’s head, some on Gayeswar’s head, some on Abbas’ head, some on Moyeen Ahmed’s (Moyeen Khan) head and some on pagla (crazy) Rizvi’s head… We’ll pour uranium on the head of whoever will show over excitement. We won’t calm them by beating; rather we’ll pour uranium over their heads to make them quiet.”
He also blasted the BNP for threatening to siege Dhaka.
“Fakhrul said they will shut down Dhaka in October. If they come to lay siege to Dhaka, the residents of Dhaka will seize the BNP.”
He also asked the BNP leaders to provide the date when they will seize Dhaka.
“The vote will take place in January. Semi-final game will be played in December and the quarter-final in November. The vote will take place, the game is on! We don’t have any other alternative. The game is on against the BNP, the Hawa Bhaban, their looting, corruption, vote stealing and dictatorship,” Quader said.
Pointing at the Dhaka north city corporation mayor Atiqul Islam, who was on the stage, Quader said, “Has dengue situation improved? Mayor saheb, don’t import counterfeit drugs, bring some good pesticides.”
He also said although the prices of essentials are high, no one has died as Sheikh Hasina is here.
“She won’t let anyone die for the want for food,” Quader added.