We'll pour uranium over Fakhrul and Abbas' heads to shut them up: Quader

Addressing the rally, AL general secretary said, “Two consignments of uranium reached. Putin (Russian president) handed over these to the prime minister. Bangladesh will light up as a result. This made Fakhrul, Moyeenuddin Khan (Moyeen Khan) envious. They said Rooppur will be shut? Who said that? We say that we will pour the Russian uranium on the heads of those Fakhrul and Moyeen Khan, who want to shut Rooppur. We’ll pour some uranium on Fakhrul’s head, some on Gayeswar’s head, some on Abbas’ head, some on Moyeen Ahmed’s (Moyeen Khan) head and some on pagla (crazy) Rizvi’s head… We’ll pour uranium on the head of whoever will show over excitement. We won’t calm them by beating; rather we’ll pour uranium over their heads to make them quiet.”

He also blasted the BNP for threatening to siege Dhaka.

“Fakhrul said they will shut down Dhaka in October. If they come to lay siege to Dhaka, the residents of Dhaka will seize the BNP.”

He also asked the BNP leaders to provide the date when they will seize Dhaka.