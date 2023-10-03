Compromise behind the scenes, election on time: Obaidul Quader

A compromise has been made secretly with everyone, said governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.
He also asked the party leaders and activists to make preparations for the next parliamentary elections.
“A compromise has been reached secretly. America needs Delhi, Delhi is there, we’re also there. Sheikh Hasina has struck a balance with everyone. There’s nothing to worry about anymore. The election will be held on time.”
Obaidul Quader said this while speaking as chief guest at a “Peace and development rally” at Aminbazar Truck Terminal in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city, in the afternoon.
Dhaka district Awami League organised the rally where leaders and activists from seven upazilas including Dhamrai, Savar, Dohar, Nababganj and Keraniganj participated. This was said from the stage.
AL presidium members, joint secretaries, organising secretaries and leaders from district and upazila units spoke at the rally. All of them focused on the next parliamentary election and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s one-point movement.
Saying that “the game has started”, the leaders announced to keep the field under their control until the polls.
At the outset of his speech, Obaidul Quader raised the issue of US visa restrictions. He claimed that two selfies have done wonders. One of the selfies was taken in Delhi, and another one in New York. Wonders have been achieved in New Delhi through the selfie of Sheikh Hasina, Putul and Joe Biden; then in New York. Where’re sanctions? Where’s the visa policy?”
Mentioning that a compromise has been reached behind the scenes, Obaidul Quader said at the rally, “A compromise has been made. There’s Delhi, America needs Delhi. We’re there, Delhi is also there. Delhi is there, we’re also there. There’s no enmity with anyone, rather we’ve friendship with all. Sheikh Hasina has struck a balance with all. There’s nothing to worry about anymore. The election will be held on time. Take preparations for the election.”
Stating that the warnings of visa policy have ended, the AL general secretary said, “We do not care about the visa policy. We want a peaceful election. Why is the visa policy, and sanctions then? A free and fair election will be held. There won’t be sanctions anymore. Fakhrul’s (BNP secretary general) voice has softened.”
