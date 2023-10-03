Compromise behind the scenes, election on time: Obaidul Quader

At the outset of his speech, Obaidul Quader raised the issue of US visa restrictions. He claimed that two selfies have done wonders. One of the selfies was taken in Delhi, and another one in New York. Wonders have been achieved in New Delhi through the selfie of Sheikh Hasina, Putul and Joe Biden; then in New York. Where’re sanctions? Where’s the visa policy?”

Mentioning that a compromise has been reached behind the scenes, Obaidul Quader said at the rally, “A compromise has been made. There’s Delhi, America needs Delhi. We’re there, Delhi is also there. Delhi is there, we’re also there. There’s no enmity with anyone, rather we’ve friendship with all. Sheikh Hasina has struck a balance with all. There’s nothing to worry about anymore. The election will be held on time. Take preparations for the election.”

Stating that the warnings of visa policy have ended, the AL general secretary said, “We do not care about the visa policy. We want a peaceful election. Why is the visa policy, and sanctions then? A free and fair election will be held. There won’t be sanctions anymore. Fakhrul’s (BNP secretary general) voice has softened.”

* More to follow ...