Elections in Sylhet, Rajshahi cities get less competitive

Bangladesh Islami Andolan has boycotted the election in Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporations following the attack on its mayoral candidate during the Barishal city polls. As a result, the contest that existed in the city elections due to the participation of several political parties amid the boycott of BNP, has also been destroyed. Now the elections in Sylhet and Rajshahi cities are also bereft of competition. Election observers said questions may arise on the credibility of the city polls without electoral competition.

Leaders of Awami League are not giving political importance to the boycott of Islami Andolon.

There was a little political contest in Barishal city among the five cities. The second senior leader of the Charmonai pir’s party Islami Andolon, Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim was a mayoral candidate in Barishal. The party reacted angrily following the attack on Faizul Karim during voting to the Barishal city polls on Monday. Islami Andolon demonstrated in Dhaka yesterday and announced the boycott of election in Sylhet and Rajshahi cities.