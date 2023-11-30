Hero Alom to contest from BJD in Bogura-4 seat

Popular YouTuber Ashraful Hossain Alom, also known as Hero Alom, will be a candidate for the Bangladesh Jana Dal (BJD) in the upcoming 12th National Parliament Election.

The BJD is part of the Liberal Islamic Alliance, led by the Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP). Nomination forms for Hero Alom were obtained for the Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) constituency, representing the Islamic Alliance as the sole candidate.

Hero Alom's personal assistant, Sujan Rahman (Shuvo), collected the nomination papers from the Bogura District Election Officer's office. Mahmud Hasan, the Senior Election Officer of Bogura District, confirmed the collection of Hero Alom's nomination papers.