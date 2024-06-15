BNP to dissolve more committees

People concerned said there would be a restructuring after dissolving other committees soon. Many senior and central leaders, however, had no prior knowledge of the sudden dissolution of such many committees because there was no formal discussion on it at the party’s policymaking level. Like previous times, the announcement on dissolving committees was made by sending a press release to the media, and that left many of the excluded leaders dissatisfied and surprised.

The convener of the recently dissolved committee of BNP’s Dhaka city south unit, Abdus Salam, however, opined that the dissolution is an ‘ongoing process of party restructure.’ He told Prothom Alo on Thursday night, “All posts except for that of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman are supposed to go to changes, and I will work wherever and whenever the BNP sees me fit for the sake of the party and its movement.”

People concerned said the Barishal city was the most inactive during the past movement where Mojibur Rahman Sarwar was removed and a committee was formed with Moniruzzman Khan, who is known to be a rival of Mojibur Rahman Sarwar, as the convener, attracting various controversy and internal discords since the beginning. Supporters of Mojibur Rahman Sarwar became active after the dissolution of Moniruzzman Khan-led committee.

Mojibur Rahman Sarwar is currently the joint secretary general of the party. He told Prothom Alo, “To dissolve committees is a part of the political process. Now, a full committee or a convening committee might form. However, what is necessary will have to be done by coordinating with all because party movement and actions experienced a trail of damages during the leadership tenure of the past convening committee and no leadership has been created.”