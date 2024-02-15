AL has not yet thought of banning BNP: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary (AL) and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said many have identified BNP as a terrorist party but the ruling AL never thinks of banning BNP.

He made the remark at a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

Quader said a Canadian federal court in its verdict identified BNP as a terrorist entity while the United States imposed restriction on the entrance of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. “America's Homeland Security has issued the restriction,” he added.

“Many have identified BNP as a terrorist party but the Awami League has not yet thought of banning BNP as a party. Here is a legal case. All must abide by laws,” he said.

