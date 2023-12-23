Bangladesh passing through a transitional period: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader formally launched his election campaign for the Rangpur-3 constituency on Saturday, five days after the allocation of electoral symbols.
Before the campaign, he offered prayers at the grave of JaPa founder HM Ershad around 11 am, at the mazar of Keramat Ali (Rh), and at the graves of his parents around 12:00 pm on the day.
Later, he joined a workers' meeting at the party office on the central road in Rangpur and exchanged views with the party members as well as the media until 2:00 pm.
Quader spoke about the circumstances that prompted them to participate in the forthcoming national election. He said the JaPa leaders and activists, from an extended meeting, entrusted him with the responsibility of making a decision about joining the next election. But he found himself in a fix while dealing with the constantly changing dynamics before the election.
“I felt danger at every step, like I was crossing the edge of a canal in a storm. If I take a wrong step, I may fall over the edge," he revisited the moments before the decision to join the election.
The JaPa chairman went on to say, “Following the election schedule, I saw the movements decreasing and the people turning towards elections. We had an intention to remain in the parliament and gain the people’s trust by staying there. Our joining in the election came with consideration of the party’s future.”
Addressing the prevailing anxiety among the people, Quader said, “The people of Bangladesh have been anxious regarding the developments that may take place in the coming days. No matter how much the situation is claimed as normal, Bangladesh is going through a transitional period.”
Regarding the negotiations with the ruling party, he said the government made efforts to validate the election through consultations with JaPa.
“The base of our discussions was a fair election; the administration must be neutral and remain out of the grip of muscle power. They agreed on the ground and revoked some candidates. It is not like seat-sharing, as we did not revoke our candidates. It is not a political negotiation; rather, it is an initiative to foster an environment,” he added.
He also disclosed threats to his life, saying, “When I said I will join the election, I was threatened to be killed. It is my business, my wish, whether I, along with my party, will join the election or not.”
GM Quader also expressed his commitment to the democratic process as he, without any protocol, went to the constituency by road from Dhaka, despite the threats to his life.
“I came from Dhaka by road in my own car. Let me die if I die. Still, I will not move with bodyguards,” he added.