Bangladesh passing through a transitional period: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader formally launched his election campaign for the Rangpur-3 constituency on Saturday, five days after the allocation of electoral symbols.

Before the campaign, he offered prayers at the grave of JaPa founder HM Ershad around 11 am, at the mazar of Keramat Ali (Rh), and at the graves of his parents around 12:00 pm on the day.