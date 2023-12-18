AL hasn't formed coalition with JaPa, just coordinated with them: Obaidul Quader

Governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said they have not formed any coalition with Jatiya Party, rather the party has coordinated with JaPa as an election strategy.
Quader said this while addressing a press conference at the party president Sheikh Hasina’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi.
Speaking about the negotiation over constituencies, Obaidul Quader said the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) did not join the polls. So, there was no need for the formation of an alliance. There has been coordination between Awami League and Jatiya Party, and that is an electoral strategy, he insisted.
In replying to queries on who are the opponents then, if seats are shared with Jatiya Party, the Awami League general secretary stated, “They (Jatiya Party) sought support from Awami League. They asked for more seats, but we reached consensus on 26 seats. We have withdrawn the boat candidates for this.”
He further said, “They (JaPa) will contest in the rest of the constituencies with plough symbol. Seat-sharing is nothing new. Such negotiation also happened in 2014 and 2018. However, this time we could assist them very less.”
People are eagerly waiting to vote, Obaidul Quader claimed, adding that a total of 1,886 candidates including 357 independent ones have been contesting the election. All-out preparation for the elections is underway. The election will be competitive, he hoped.
Referring to a remark of BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Obaidul Quader said, “He (Nazrul Islam Khan) claimed that it will be decided by Monday who is going to be the MP. Election through such sharing and distribution was possible during BNP’s tenure. They (BNP) could not find any candidate except Bangabandhu’s killers – Rashid and Huda. He (Nazrul Islam Khan) has become a foreteller now. If he can predict the future that much, then he should foretell when Tarique Rahman will return home and face trial.”
Campaign starts on 20 December
Obaidul Quader said prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina will began electioneering by holding the first party rally through offering prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Shajalal (R) and Hazrat Shaparan (R) in Sylhet on 20 December.
Sheikh Hasina will also unveil the Awami League's manifesto for the 12th parliamentary election on 27 December, he added.
Remarks of agriculture minister
When Quader was asked about the remarks of agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on the release of jailed BNP leaders and activists, he said, “It was his (Abdur Razzaque) personal remarks. Awami League is not a bankrupt party. It is not correct that Awami League will offer BNP such a strange proposal violating the party's discipline. Neither the government nor the party made any such proposal.”
Replying to a query on whether the Awami League would take any action regarding the agriculture minister’s remarks, Obaidul Quader said the party will decide whether any action would be taken and how.
Regarding the claim that 20,000 leaders and activists of BNP are behind bars, Obaidul Quader said, “We do not acknowledge this. I have asked Mirza Fakhrul (BNP secretary general) for the list many a time. It is not that they will say a number and people will believe that. Such a large number of people were not arrested. And those who beat police to death and attacked hospitals and chief justice’s residence must face trial.”
Awami League is not such a party that would forgive anyone's crime to encourage them join the election, he added.
Criticising 40 eminent citizens
Regarding the 40 eminent citizens’ demand for organising election anew by dissolving parliament, Obaidul Quader said, “Will they (40 eminent citizens) support hartal and blockade? The intellectuals who support arson, hartal, blockade toady are, in fact, the agents of the BNP. Twenty-seven parties join the polls, but these intellectuals are terming the election one-sided. They cry for BNP and they do not have any accountability to the people of the country.”
Slamming the intellectuals, the AL general secretary said they are busy in implementing the agenda of the BNP. They should rebuke BNP over not joining the election and call BNP to participate in it.
Acts of sabotage took place in the country, railway tracks were severed, police members were killed, court house was attacked, buses were torched. Why the 40 eminent citizens are silent over these issues, Obaidul Quader posed a question.