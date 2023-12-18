AL hasn't formed coalition with JaPa, just coordinated with them: Obaidul Quader

Governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said they have not formed any coalition with Jatiya Party, rather the party has coordinated with JaPa as an election strategy.

Quader said this while addressing a press conference at the party president Sheikh Hasina’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi.

Speaking about the negotiation over constituencies, Obaidul Quader said the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) did not join the polls. So, there was no need for the formation of an alliance. There has been coordination between Awami League and Jatiya Party, and that is an electoral strategy, he insisted.