Fakhrul seeks elections after ‘minimum’ reforms, not now

The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, clarified that they are not demanding elections immediately, but after implementing what he termed "minimum reforms."

He came up with the clarification while speaking at a discussion at the National Press Club on Tuesday, marking the 89th birth anniversary of Ziaur Rahman and the 12th founding anniversary of the Zia Memorial Library.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "Some people misunderstand me—why do you stick to the demand for an election? Yes, students, in particular, make such statements. The only reason here is that we believe any elected government is better than an unelected one."